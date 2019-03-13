Job fair Thursday

Sherman County is looking at building a youth facility in Wasco. It would be a 14-bed facility designed for short-term housing for children who have been removed from their families. They will need a complete staff, from nursing to counseling to administration to maintenance. About half of the jobs won’t require medical degrees.

Though the facility won’t be completed until next year, they’re doing some hiring now, and before making final decision, they want to make sure they can find all the staff they need.

The job fair will be held Thursday, March 14 at the Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. training center on Fourth Street in The Dalles, across from the former Dalles Chronicle building.

To listen to an interview with Mike Smith about the program and the job fair, click on the podcast bar below: