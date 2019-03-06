North Korea rebuilding structures at rocket site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is reportedly restoring facilities at its long-range rocket launch site that it had dismantled as part of disarmament steps last year.

The development came after a high-stakes nuclear summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended without any agreement.

South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Wednesday that the country’s spy service gave such an assessment on the North’s launch site to lawmakers in a private briefing Tuesday.

A website specializing in North Korea studies, 38 North, also cited commercial satellite imagery as indicating that efforts to rebuild some structures at the site started sometime between Feb. 16 and March 2.

The offices of South Korean lawmakers who took part in Tuesday’s briefing couldn’t immediately confirm the newspaper report.