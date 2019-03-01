Disabled greeters accept new roles at Walmart

At least two Walmart store greeters with cerebral palsy have accepted new roles at the retailer after an outcry over how Walmart was handling the pending phase-out of the greeter job.

Walmart says longtime greeters Adam Catlin in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and Jay Melton in Marion, North Carolina, will work in self-checkout.

Walmart informed greeters last week their jobs were going away, to be replaced by a more physically demanding “customer host” position. Greeters with physical disabilities worried they’d be out of work. Walmart has been dealing with a fierce bashlash.

Catlin’s mother, Holly Catlin, helped call public attention to her son’s plight with an impassioned Facebook post and she has since advocated for greeters around the country.