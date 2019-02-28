Oregon Legislature sets public meeting on HB2020 “cap and trade” bill Friday noon to 3 pm at Civic Auditorium

The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Carbon Reduction has set a public meeting in The Dalles to get citizen reactions to Oregon House Bill 2020, the proposed cap and trade bill. That meeting is set for tomorrow, Friday, March 1 from noon to 3 pm at the Civic Auditorium.

The full joint committee has 14 members, including District 59 Representative Daniel Bonham. Senator Cliff Bentz, whose sprawling District 30 includes the City of The Dalles and Wasco County west of Highway7 197 is co-vice chair. It’s not known how many of them will appear in The Dalles

This is one of the most ambitious bills to hit the legislature this session, but what does it do exactly?

The main goal is to set a goal for total greenhouse gas emissions in the state and lower that goal on a regular basis. The bill would create a Carbon Policy Office within Oregon Department of Administrative Services

that would issue a limited number of permits to discharge specific quantities of greenhouse gases and require polluters to hold permits in equal amounts to their emissions. That’s the “cap” part. The “trade” part would set up an economic exchange. As the total statewide emission amounts would be lowered, companies that want to keep their emissions would have to buy permits from others willing to sell them.

In theory, polluters who can reduce emissions most cheaply will do so, achieving the emission reduction at the lowest cost to society.[10] Cap and trade is meant to provide the private sector with the flexibility required to reduce emissions while stimulating technological innovation and economic growth.

Here’s a more detailed summary, prepared by Oregon Legislative Counsel Dexter Johnson:

Establishes Carbon Policy Office within Oregon Department of Administrative Services and directs Director of Carbon Policy Office to adopt Oregon Climate Action Program by rule.

Modifies statewide greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

Establishes Joint Committee on Climate Action.

Establishes purposes of Oregon Climate Action Program and provisions for investment of moneys received by state as proceeds from auctions conducted under program. Requires program to place cap on greenhouse gas emissions that are regulated emissions and provide market-based mechanism for covered entities to demonstrate compliance with program.

Sets forth certain other requirements for program and for rules adopted by Director of Carbon Policy Office related to program. Establishes certain funds. Sets forth requirements for uses of moneys deposited in funds.

Authorizes Public Utility Commission to allow rate or rate schedule to include differential rates or to reflect amounts for programs that enable public utilities to assist low-income residential customers.

Transfers duties, functions and powers of Environmental Quality Commission and Department of Environmental Quality related to greenhouse gas reporting to Carbon Policy Office. Amends greenhouse gas reporting statute.

Repeals Energy Facility Siting Council carbon dioxide emissions standards. Includes provisions for treatment of site certificate conditions affected by repeal of carbon dioxide emissions standards.

Provides that provisions related to Carbon Policy Office, Oregon Climate Action Program, investment of certain moneys, Public Utility Commission, transfer of duties, and repeal of Energy Facility Siting Council carbon dioxide emissions standards become operative January 1, 2021.

Provides for expedited review of certain questions on Act to Supreme Court upon petition by adversely affected party.

Declares emergency, effective on passage.