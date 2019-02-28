Closures and delays for Thursday, February 28, as of 7:10 am

CLOSED

• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Wed. 27th, 06:51 PM

• So. Wasco Co. SD – Closed Posted: Wed. 27th, 07:21 PM

2 HOURS LATE

• No. Wasco Co. SD – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 03:55 AM

• St. Mary’s Academy – 2 Hours Late

• Dufur Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:35 AM

• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Snow Route Stops (Carrot: Berge & Dillon) (Corn: Panther Creek)

• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:20 AM

• Mill A Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. PCIA start time 10am Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:32 AM

• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:29 AM

ON TIME

• Lyle Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Appleton and High Prairie buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:34 AM

HEAD START

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – The Dalles/Wahtonkah Head Start and Early Head Start 2hr delay; Petersburg Head Start AM class canceled, PM class on time with bus on snow route; Carson Head Start AM class 10:30-2:00 NO BUS, PM class canceled. White Salmon Head Start and Early Head Start 2 hour delay; Tygh Valley Head Start Closed Posted: Thu. 28th, 06:46 AM

• OCDC Headstart – Odell and The Dalles-2 hours late. Open House in Odell is scheduled. Parkdale bus on snow routes