Germany urges dialogue between India, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Germany is calling for dialogue between India and Pakistan, to prevent a further escalation of the situation between the two nuclear-armed states.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Berlin is watching developments in South Asia “with great concern.”

Maria Adebahr told reporters that both sides have a responsibility to prevent an escalation.

She added that Germany is also calling on Pakistan specifically to act against extremist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, which claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in Kashmir that killed more than 40 Indian troops earlier this month.