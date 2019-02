ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry has summoned India’s top diplomat in Islamabad to protest the pre-dawn airstrike by India on Pakistani territory.

Pakistan says there were no casualties in the strike, while India says it hit a terrorist training camp and killed a “very large number” of militants early on Tuesday.

The ministry says the “Indian aggression was a threat to regional peace and stability and would get a befitting response by Pakistan at a time and place of its choosing.”