US praises Nigeria on election but urges peace

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — The United States ambassador to Nigeria is praising the country on its presidential election, saying that “the peaceful achievement of millions was overshadowed by the violence of a few.”

At least 39 people were reported killed in election-related violence as Africa’s largest democracy voted on Saturday.

Ambassador Stuart Symington’s statement urges all candidates to honor the pledges they signed to contribute to a peaceful election and accept the results. He calls on candidates to warn supporters against using violence to interfere with the electoral commission, which has begun announcing results from Nigeria’s 36 states.

He adds that “no one should … break the peace by claiming victory before the results are final.”