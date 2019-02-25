US and Venezuela opposition to discuss ways to oust Maduro

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is planning new ways to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power and other means to provide assistance to the people of the economically devastated South American nation.

A senior administration official says Pence is expected to announce “clear actions” to restore democracy and get humanitarian aid into the country.

Vice President Mike Pence travels Monday to the Colombian capital to meet with members of a regional coalition and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to discuss the next steps aimed at ousting Maduro.

Pence’s appearance before the Lima Group of nations comes after a U.S.-backed effort to deliver humanitarian across the border ended in violence. Forces loyal to Maduro fired tear gas and buckshot on activists accompanying supplies, killing two and wounding at least 300.