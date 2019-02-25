May: Brexit deal within reach despite EU caution

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May remains convinced March 29 remains a realistic Brexit date, despite the EU urging Britain to delay its departure from the bloc to avoid a chaotic rupture.

May said after meeting with several EU leaders at a summit in Egypt that “it is within our grasp to leave with a deal on 29th of March and I think that that is where all of our energies should be focused.”

She said that “any delay is a delay. It doesn’t address the issue. It doesn’t resolve the issue.”

Moments earlier, EU Council President Donald Tusk had said a delay would be the “rational solution.”