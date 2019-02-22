USAID: 191 tons of aid sent to Venezuela border

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s sent nearly 200 metric tons of humanitarian assistance over the past two weeks to the Colombian-Venezuelan border for distribution inside Venezuela.

The U.S. Agency for International Development says Friday that about 191 tons of relief supplies have been delivered to a depot in Cucuta, Colombia since Feb. 4. That includes food for 2,000 people for a month and medical material such as hygiene kits, wheelchairs, crutches, bandages and examination gloves.

The aid is part of a $20 million package the administration announced last month after it recognized National Assembly head Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and demanded that President Nicolas Maduro step down.

Maduro has ordered the borders with Colombia and Brazil closed as the opposition makes plans to bring the assistance in.