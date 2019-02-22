US ambassador: Protect children, stop sex abuse

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the Vatican says she hopes the Holy See will show a “renewed commitment to ending clerical sexual abuse” following this week’s summit of church leaders at the Vatican.

Ambassador Callista Gingrich met Friday with a group of U.S. survivors who came to Rome to demand an end to the church’s cover-up and greater transparency and accountability from the Holy See.

In a statement, Gingrich says the U.S. supports Pope Francis’ commitment to protecting children, and said victims should pursue justice.

She says: “President Trump takes this issue very seriously and has expressed his sadness at the allegations of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. The United States Embassy to the Holy See has engaged senior Vatican officials on this matter and will continue to do so.”