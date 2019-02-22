Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Attorney General William Barr is on the cusp of what will almost certainly be the most consequential decision of his long career: how much of the special counsel’s findings to make public.

The position catapults him from Justice Department outsider, free to theorize and speculate on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, to the man at the center of the legal and political firestorm that will accompany its conclusion.

Barr is responsible for navigating the department through demands for details of Mueller’s findings while dealing with a White House that may challenge, or even stifle, the conclusions.

Friends say Barr is accustomed to pressure-cooker situations. In this case, though, no less than the fate of Donald Trump’s presidency may hang in the balance.