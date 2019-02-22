Kylie Hoylman of The Dalles named one of state’s best point guards February 22, 2019 News Local News Comments Off on Kylie Hoylman of The Dalles named one of state’s best point guards The engine of The Dalles’ offense and defense, junior Kilee Hoylman was averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 5.5 steals per game as of Feb. 13. She also gets more than five deflections per game. “Kilee was not interested in playing basketball two seasons ago but was asked to start training and give it a season,” Riverhawks coach Brian Stevens said. “Fourteen months later, she is the anchor of our defense and controls everything on offense. She is a humble student-athlete who simply outworks everyone.”Photo: Courtesy of The Dalles High School