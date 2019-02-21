Oakland teachers go on strike, picket schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Teachers in Oakland, California, have gone on strike demanding smaller class sizes and a 12 percent retroactive raise.

They are the latest in the U.S. to go on strike in recent months. Teachers in West Virginia, Denver and Los Angeles have gone on strike in over the last year.

The city’s 3,000 teachers are demanding a 12 percent retroactive raise covering 2017 to 2020 to compensate for what they say are among the lowest salaries for public school teachers in the expensive San Francisco Bay Area.

They also want the district to hire more counselors to support students and more full-time nurses.

The walkout is expected to affect 36,000 students at 86 schools.