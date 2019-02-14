Records-sharing program costs mount for Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven years after it was touted as an innovative electronic records system to manage police reports from 40 police agencies, the program now has only seven participating agencies, with Portland police stuck paying millions to cover the bill.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports expenses for the system’s software and support have continued to increase while partner agencies dropped out of a cost-sharing agreement.

Portland police now are asking the City Council to approve $1.4 million for fiscal 2019-2020 and another $1.52 million for fiscal 2020-21 to cover the gaps, plus about $5 million to be set aside to create a new, more affordable system.

The $12.6 million Regional Justice Information Network went live in 2015, intended to encourage collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

The project, though, was beset by problems immediately, with officers complaining that the new system was too cumbersome and complicated to use.