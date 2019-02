PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland City Council has voted to withdraw the city from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s anti-terrorism task force, citing a deep distrust in the program’s ability to root out terrorism while upholding the civil rights of residents. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Commissioners Amanda Fritz, Chloe Eudaly and Jo Ann Hardesty voted in support and Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Nick Fish opposed.