Closures and Delays for Friday, February 15th

Closed:

• No. Wasco Co. SD – Closed (For Fri. Feb 15th) Posted: Thu. 14th, 05:03 PM

2 Hour Delay:

• Columbia Gorge Comm. College – Both campuses closed until 10 am. All classes starting before 10 am are canceled. (For Fri. Feb 15th) Posted: Thu. 14th, 04:27 PM

• Lyle Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes (For Fri. Feb 15th) Posted: Thu. 14th, 05:12 PM

• Wishram Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Zero Period (For Fri. Feb 15th) Posted: Thu. 14th, 05:17 PM

Other:

Mt. Adams Transportation Service has delayed service for Friday, February 15th. Goldendale to The Dalles fixed route will not begin until 10:15am route. White Salmon/Bingen to Hood River fixed route will not begin until 9:15am route. Possible cancellations if weather/road conditions worsen. Reminder: No Mt. Adams Transportation Service on Monday, February 18th President’s Day Closure.