Three siblings bond through March For Our Lives after shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The three Deitsch siblings have devoted long hours to the March for Our Lives movement since the Parkland school shooting last year.

Eldest sibling Matt has flown to South Africa to accept the International Children’s Peace Prize. He and younger brother Ryan have worked with “Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo to write a public service announcement encouraging youth to vote. And they have crisscrossed the country with sister Sam, visiting dozens of college campuses to register young voters and advocate for stricter gun laws.

Ryan helps to run the organization’s content committee, making sure the message is on point. He has deferred college for now. Matt, director of strategy, runs the day-to-day operation.

Sam lost a close friend in the shooting: 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg. She’s spent the year in therapy and giving speeches about gun violence.