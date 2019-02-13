Giuliani wants hard line on Iran from conference

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has called on a conference on the Middle East to take a “firm stance” on Iran to press its government to adopt a democratic course.

Giuliani spoke Wednesday in Warsaw to a few hundred participants at a protest by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, also known as the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, an Iranian exile group. He spoke just hours before an international conference on the Middle East opens in Warsaw.

He said he hoped the conference, just like the U.S. government, will be firm on Iran “so that we don’t do business with them, so that we isolate them, so that we do the best that we can to get them to change their policies, and if they don’t change their policies, to change the regime.”

He stressed to reporters he was speaking in a personal capacity.