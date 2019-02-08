APNewsBreak: White House says no ‘sabotage’ of health law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Borrowing a word from Democrats, a new White House report says changes to the Affordable Care Act under President Donald Trump didn’t amount to “sabotage.”

Due out Friday, the report from the Council of Economic Advisers says Obama-era subsidies that help low- and middle-income customers pay their premiums will keep HealthCare.gov afloat even if some healthy people drop out or seek other coverage because of Trump’s changes.

A copy of the report was provided to The Associated Press. The council is a White House agency that advises the president.

The report looks at some of the bigger changes under Trump, including repeal of the ACA’s unpopular fines on people going uninsured.

Democrats call that “sabotage.”