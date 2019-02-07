Weekend events Feb 8-10

FRIDAY Feb 8

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles welcomes 50’s, 60’s & 70’s DJ Music with Randy Haines 6:30 to 9 pm Friday. No host beer & wine and they welcome a donation of finger food items. There will be soft lighting for dancing, door prizes, and trivia games. $5.00 per person at the door.

The Neil Simon classic comedy The Odd Couple about disastrously mismatched roommates is at The Bingen Theater, and with a twist – it’s told from a female point of view! Set in the ‘80s, get ready for big hair and big laughs from Big Britches Productions. Performances Friday night at 7:30 and Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. Tickets $18 for adults, $12 for students. The Bingen Theater is located at 210 Oak Street in Bingen

SATURDAY Feb 9

Saturday from 10 am to 3pm its the Hood River Artisans craft market and fundraiser to benefit the North Valley Animal Disaster Group. NVADG has been rescuing animals from the Paradise (Camp) fire and reuniting them with their families. Handcrafted items include ceramics, jewelry, photography, paintings, decorative art and botanicals. There will be a raffle for several fun prizes, home baked treats to benefit the NVADG, and kids activities as well. That’s at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Admission is free.

Free Saturday at Columbia Cinemas in The DallesDoors open 9:15 am, movie starts at 10am. Doors close 10:10am or after first 400 admitted. YOUTHTHINK will be collecting canned food donations. This week’s move is the animated Peter Rabbit, rated PG.

Saturday at 1:30 The Regional History Forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse in The Dalles presents World War I, Part 2: Living History and Music of the War Ranger Mark Harris, who presented this year’s kickoff program last Saturday returns in full uniform and unpacks his old kit bag of items a soldier carried into World War I. His first person “living history” presentation rounds out the story of the war that ended with the Treaty of Versailles 100 years ago. Members of the Cascade Singers will offer some songs of World War I. Admission is free, donations accepted. The Original Wasco County Courthouse

The general meeting and program of the Columbia Gorge Genalogical Society for Saturday Feb. 9, 2019 has been canceled due to weather related conditions. The Beginning Genealogy Class has been moved to April 13, 2019.

Saturday from 6 to 9 its the Wind, Water & Wine Gala at the Best Western Hood River Inn. This is a fundraiser for Little Oak School and will feature a social hour, dinner, live music, silent dessert auction, live auction, and more. Individual tickets are $50

or $350 for a table of 8. Tickets include appetizers, dinner, and two drinks. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.

Live Sessions is a monthly concert series at The Riv Cafe 401 E 10th Street in The Dalles featuring local music and entertainment acts. The aim of the family-friendly event is to build community, showcase local musicians and artists and benefit non-profit organizations. All proceeds go to non-profits. This Saturday from 7 to 9 the lineup includes acoustic rock with The Honey Badgers, country and rock with Les Vaughn and the acoustic guitar stylings of Rob Neuberger. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youth, or free with a plate of tasty treats. to share