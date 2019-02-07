Nez Perce Tribe awarded $100,000 grant for water project

LAPWAI, Idaho (AP) — The Nez Perce Tribe has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for a water quality improvement project in north-central Idaho.

The project will include the creation of new riparian habitat, imitation beaver dams and other work in the headwaters of the lower Lapwai Creek watershed.

The work is expected to slow streamflow during times of high runoff and reconnect flood plains to streams. The money will also go toward helping the tribe present information about the project to the public.

The EPA has also awarded grants to four other Northwest tribes, including the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, the Nooksack Tribe and the Quinault Tribe.