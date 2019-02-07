Bill requires adoption option for research dogs and cats

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Dogs and cats that have been used for laboratory testing at public universities and other research facilities would have to be offered for adoption before being euthanized under a measure being considered by a Senate committee.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the bill, which received a public hearing Tuesday, had strong support, with no one testifying against it.

Under the bill , the University of Washington, Washington State University, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and any other facility that conducts research on dogs or cats in collaboration with a public university would be required to offer their animals to a rescue organization before killing them.

The two universities, which use hundreds of animals in medical and veterinary research every year, support the bill. The measure is expected to get a committee vote in the coming weeks.