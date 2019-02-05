White House press secretary: Probe part of ‘hysteria’

NEW YORK (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says a federal subpoena seeking documents from Donald Trump’s inaugural committee is part of “a hysteria” over the fact that he’s president.

Sanders said Tuesday on CNN that there’s “so much hatred out there” that people will “look for anything” while trying to “create problems” to tie to the Republican president.

The subpoena, issued Monday in New York, furthers an inquiry into a fund that has faced mounting scrutiny into how the committee raised and spent its money.

Sanders reiterated to reporters later that the investigation “has nothing to do with the White House.”

It’s the latest in a series of criminal inquiries into Trump’s campaign and presidency.

Inaugural committee spokeswoman Kristin Celauro says the committee is reviewing the subpoena and intends to cooperate.