Paris fire suspect transferred for medical exams

PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official says a woman suspected of starting an apartment fire that killed 10 people in Paris has been moved to a police infirmary.

The official said she would undergo a series of medical exams.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation. Earlier, authorities had said the 40-year-old woman had a history of psychiatric problems.

A police report obtained by The Associated Press shows the suspect was detained after she allegedly tried to torch a car.

The document says officers first spotted the woman with her hand in a trash can and staring at firetrucks streaming toward the burning apartment building early Tuesday.

—By Elaine Ganley