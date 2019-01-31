Jaime Herrera Beutler Receives Key Health Care Subcommittee Assignment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler will continue to serve on the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee (LHHS), she announced today. This key subcommittee has jurisdiction over the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education, and the Department of Labor, among other federal agencies.

Jaime served on LHHS last Congress where she was able to advance multiple initiatives to improve health care for Southwest Washington residents such as putting funds into maternal mortality review committees, removing a critical barrier for those seeking to donate organs, promoting youth mental health awareness and resources, and combatting the opioid epidemic.

“As someone focused on improving access to and quality of affordable health care for everyone, I’m eager to continue serving in this key post. Additionally, this subcommittee has provided opportunities to improve workforce training and innovation in federal education efforts, and I look forward to continue working on all of these Southwest Washington priorities,” Jaime said.

Jaime received this subcommittee assignment in addition to her leadership role as Ranking Member of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee.