Weekend events Feb 1-3

FRIDAY, Feb 1

National Wear Red Day: The first Friday of February has been designated by the awareness campaign, Heart Truth, as National Wear Red Day ® in the United States. On this day, men and women are encouraged to wear red as a symbol of their support of women’s heart health.

Columbia Center for the Arts Invitational Exhibition: National Identity Opening Reception: First Friday, Feb. 1, 6-8pm Artists illustrate their emotional and intellectual responses to their sense of a nation as a cohesive whole. Free to the public

SATURDAY, Feb 2

Part One of the 2019 Regional History Forum Series

World War I, Part 1: Stonehenge and the Great War

Washington State Park Ranger Mark Harris developed this PowerPoint for the 2018 centennial of the war and armistice. He covers Sam Hill’s Stonehenge, the war’s beginnings, new technology used in the war, how uniforms differed between combatants, the role of women in the war effort, the trenches, the fall of empires and continuing effects of one of the deadliest conflicts in human history.

Upstairs Courtroom of the 1859 Original Wasco County Courthouse

410 W 2nd Place 1:30 – 3:00 Saturday

Coffee and cookies will be served!

Saturday night bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, on Feb.2. Over $1200 will be paid out during the night. With an additional $950.00 payout for a blackout in 57 numbers or less on the final 6pm. All ages welcome (12 years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.