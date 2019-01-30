Sherman County Court picks Joan Bird as newest Commissioner

Joan Bird, right, joined Commissioner Tom McCoy, left and Judge Joe Dubalkis as the newest Sherman County Commissioner.

The Sherman County Court met in special session Wednesday, January 30 to pick a new commissioner to fill the spot vacated by former commissioner Joe Dubalkis who was elected to the county judge position in November.

Judge Dubalkis and Commissioner Tom McCoy interviewed three candidates submitted by the Sherman County Republican Central Committee and ultimately picked the candidate suggested as the top choice by the committee.

Joan Bird, who grew up in Dufur, but has been a Sherman County resident since 1981, was chosen. Her background includes serving as secretary to the Wasco County Judge and Court in the late 1970s and 28 years with the Sherman County Extension Service. She has been on the Grass Valley City Council since 2011.