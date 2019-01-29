PG&E, US’s largest utility, files for bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The largest utility in the U.S. has filed for bankruptcy as it faces billions of dollars in potential damages from wildfires in California.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed documents in a U.S. court Tuesday seeking Chapter 11 reorganization. The move comes despite state investigators determining last week that the utility’s equipment was not to blame for a 2017 fire that killed 22 people in Northern California wine country.

The company cited hundreds of lawsuits from victims of that blaze and others in 2017 and 2018 when it announced this month that it planned to file for bankruptcy.

It’s already facing lawsuits over a November blaze in the town of Paradise that killed at least 86 people and destroyed 15,000 homes, though its cause is still under investigation.