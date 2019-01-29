Pakistani radicals slam blasphemy case acquittal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top leader of a radical Islamist party in Pakistan, which had long campaigned for the execution of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy, is asking supporters to hold nationwide rallies against her release.

Mohammad Shafiq Amini, the acting chief of Tehreek-i-Labaik party, sent a video message to followers on Tuesday to rejected Bibi’s acquittal by the Supreme Court earlier in the day as “cruel and unjust.”

He says Muslims should feel ashamed that Bibi was not executed and asked the Prophet Muhammad for “forgiveness that we could not do anything, and that blasphemers are alive.”

He rejected the verdict calling it “cruel and unjust” and asked his supporters to come out and launch mass protest over Bibi’s acquittal.

Amini also asked the party’s supporters to fill the jails across Pakistan by getting arrested for protesting.