Video shows brutality of knife attack on helpless inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newly released video shows the brutality of an Ohio inmate’s knife attack on four prisoners who were handcuffed to a table and unable to defend themselves.

The video obtained by The Associated Press reveals for the first time the extent of the victims’ injuries and raises questions about how the bloody attack happened inside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, one of Ohio’s most secure prisons.

The attacker is seen stabbing the inmates multiple times during the 2017 assault that could have been even worse had one of the victims not freed himself and fought back.

The attacker is also accused in a knife attack months later involving a guard stabbed so severely that he was hospitalized for months.

Consistent national data on inmate-on-inmate assaults is difficult to come by, but prisons can be dangerous places, with one in five inmates reporting attacks.