Photos, audio: Google adds “Rolling Study Hall” to Dufur School during Sen. Ron Wyden visit

It was a big morning at Dufur School on Tuesday, January 22. Oregon’s senior Senator, Ron Wyden held a Wasco County town hall there at 10 am. But before the town hall the senator took part in the unveiling of a new Google program – rolling study halls. Students in rural communities across Oregon face long commutes to and from school each day, making it challenging to squeeze in time for homework. And even when they are at home, more than 10 million students in rural communities across the country may not have reliable access to the internet to complete their schoolwork. Google spokesman Alex Sanchez describes a solution they’re calling Rolling Study Halls. To hear our interview, click on the podcast bar below

