Congo’s new leader vows to combat corruption

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s new President Felix Tshisekedi is vowing to take on the country’s widespread corruption, asserting that billions of dollars are lost per year.

He calls the revenue brought in “the weakest in the world.”

Congo has trillions of dollars’ worth of mineral wealth but the country remains largely underdeveloped, to the frustration of the population of 80 million people.

The 55-year-old Tshisekedi had briefly paused his inauguration speech, not feeling well, before resuming several minutes later and asking the crowd for its understanding. He cited a “small moment of weakness.”

A number of people in the crowd earlier had fainted in the heat.