AP Exclusive: Adoptee deported by US sues S. Korea, agency

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean man who was deported from the United States four decades after his adoption by American parents is suing the Seoul government and a private adoption agency over what he calls gross negligence.

Adam Crapser says they failed to help him and others gain citizenship despite sending thousands of children to the U.S.

The $177 million civil suit, described exclusively to The Associated Press ahead of its expected filing Thursday in a Seoul court, exposes a dark side of South Korean adoptions, which exploded as a business during the 1970s and ’80s when many children were carelessly and unnecessarily removed from their families.

Crapser was abused and abandoned by two different sets of adoptive parents in the U.S. then deported in 2016 after run-ins with the law.