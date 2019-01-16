Senators Murray and Cantwell introduce resolution to defend constitutionality of pre-existing condition protections

Resolution would authorize Senate Legal Counsel to defend against Republican lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act and protections for people with pre-existing conditions

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), ranking member of the Senate health committee, and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) have reintroduced a Senate resolution that would authorize Senate Legal Counsel to defend Americans with pre-existing conditions against a Republican Attorneys General lawsuit that would put millions of Americans at risk of losing their health insurance. The lawsuit, Texas vs. United States, is challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, including the law’s consumer protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Instead of defending the law and these vital health care protections, President Trump’s Department of Justice effectively announced it will not defend the existing law.

“This is about patients and families, and right now, for what feels like the millionth time, people are worried. Young adults coming out of college don’t know for sure whether they’ll be able to stay on their parents’ plans. Tens of millions of people with pre-existing conditions are frightened they’ll once again be priced out of coverage or denied altogether. Women are wondering whether they’ll have to budget extra for birth control on top of the rest of their insurance. Families who already struggle to afford their premiums are worried Republican health care chaos will lead to more hikes. All of that is at stake in this blatantly partisan lawsuit. If Republicans truly meant what they said during the campaign season about how they care about protections for pre-existing conditions and helping families afford coverage, now is the time to show it by joining Democrats in taking action to stand up for the health care protections people across this country rely on,” Senator Murray said.

“This lawsuit puts health care at risk for millions of Americans, including more than 3 million Washingtonians with everyday medical conditions like asthma or diabetes. America’s hospitals, doctors, nurses, and patients have all weighed in as part of this lawsuit, saying that denying people health coverage because of a pre-existing condition is a bad idea. We must continue to defend the health care access and protections that are the law of the land while finding innovative ways to drive down costs and expand coverage,” Senator Cantwell said.

In December, a Texas judge declared the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional. If the decision stands, 20 million Americans will be left without the health insurance they rely on.

Read the full resolution HERE.