Kidnapping suspect kept Wisconsin girl under bed

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A new criminal complaint offers the most detailed accounting yet of how 13-year-old Jayme Closs was abducted from her Wisconsin home and held captive for three months after an intruder killed both of her parents.

The man charged in the case, Jake Thomas Patterson, is accused of hiding her in a 2½-foot space under his bed for hours at a time, warning her that if she tried to flee “bad things would happen.”

The complaint filed Monday says Patterson kept Jayme trapped in his remote cabin. Finally last week, she mustered up the courage to escape. Police say she fled the cabin and found a neighbor who called 911.

Patterson was arrested minutes later and charged on Monday. The complaint says he did not know Jayme but saw her get on a school bus one day and decided he would take her. His motivation remains unknown.