Bud Light debuts bigger nutrition labels

Starting next month, packages of Bud Light will have prominent labels showing the beer’s ingredients, calories and the amount of fat, carbohydrates and protein in a serving.

The labels aren’t legally required, but major beer makers agreed to disclose ingredients and nutrition facts on their products by 2020.

Many brands, including Corona Light and Coors Light, already have nutrition information on bottles or packages. But it’s in small type and ingredients aren’t listed.

Bud Light went with a big, black-and-white label like the ones required by the government on packaged foods.

Whether the labels will make a difference in the choices consumers make is up for debate. At least one study suggests they won’t.