Texas landowners dig in to fight Trump’s border wall

HIDALGO, Texas (AP) — Rather than surrender their land to the federal government, some property owners on the Texas border are digging in to fight President Donald Trump’s border wall.

They are rejecting buyout offers and preparing to battle the administration in court. Trump is scheduled to travel to the border Thursday to make the case for his $5.7 billion wall.

Eloisa Cavazos owns land along the Rio Grande. She says she won’t sell for any price because it’s not about money.

The federal government has started surveying land along the border in Texas and announced plans to start construction next month. Those in the way include property owners who have lived in the valley for generations, environmental groups and a 19th century chapel.