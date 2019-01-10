Police, military seen near Congo opposition area

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — As night falls in Congo, scores of police with automatic rifles and tear gas launchers are positioned along a road in the capital leading to Limete, a stronghold of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu.

Fayulu has alleged presidential election fraud in the surprise win of opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi. He has urged the Congolese people to protest. Election results compiled by the powerful Catholic Church and its observers at all polling stations show Fayulu easily won, diplomats say.

An Associated Press witness saw a vehicle filled with military personnel in full combat gear. One soldier carried a rocket launcher.

Congo has been largely calm since results were announced early Thursday but observers have warned that a court challenge could lead to unrest.