Ronald S. Barak – The Puppet Master

What would YOU do if they took everything you had—

your family, your home, your business, your dignity, even—perhaps—your sanity?

Ripped from today’s headlines, The Puppet Master provides a unique solution for cleaning out the Washington, D.C. “swamp” destroying our country’s dysfunctional governmental system and moral fiber.



Like best-selling authors Scott Turow and John Grisham, Ron Barak is a lawyer who has turned his talents to writing legal and political thrillers. And like them, The Puppet Masterbrings the courtroom to life with political intrigue, suspense, murder, justifiable homicide, and more.

The Puppet Master follows but is the prequel to Barak’s previous thriller, The Amendment Killer, which has won high praise from several New York Times best-selling authors, including Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher novels.

More about The Puppet Master

D.C. homicide detective Frank Lotello returns to find a mysterious vigilante serial killer who is bent on putting an end to political corruption. “Have you ever killed anyone? I have. I’ll do it again. If I need to.” The serial a killer is tried in Judge Cyrus Brooks’ courtroom. Discovering an illicit White House connection suggesting that things may not be as they appear, Lotello quietly approaches Brooks. Putting both of their careers in jeopardy, Lotello and Brooks secretly form an alliance to uncover the truth—before it’s too late.

Barak’s novels are explosive, entertaining and intellectually provocative, no less than what you would expect from this experienced courtroom lawyer and former Olympic athlete, best known for writing at “the intersection of contemporary reality and fiction.”

The Puppet Master is certain to appeal to all political and legal aficionados who are drawn to political thrillers, legal thrillers, suspense, mystery, crime, courtroom drama, sociopaths, psychopaths, serial killers, murder, and homicide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: RONALD S. BARAK is a novelist, Olympic athlete and experienced courtroom lawyer, best known for his Brooks/Lotello political/legal thriller series blurring reality and fiction. Barak’s novels entertain with matters timely and relevant to the current U.S. political and legal environment. After a distinguished legal career, Barak started writing novels in response to a “dare” from a friend. He is diabetic and in The Amendment Killer he made the 11-year-old kidnap victim diabetic. He and his wife, Barbie, are donating 50% of the profits from that book to diabetes research and education.

To hear our interview, click on the podcast bar below:

THE PUPPET MASTER