Comatose woman gave birth to boy, attorney says

PHOENIX (AP) — An attorney representing the family of a comatose woman who has been living at a private care facility in Phoenix says she gave birth to a boy.

The woman has been a resident of Hacienda HealthCare in central Phoenix for more than a decade after a near-drowning. The woman is a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

In a statement Tuesday, Phoenix attorney John Micheaels says the woman’s family is outraged and shocked by the abuse and neglect of their daughter.

Micheaels says the boy was born into a loving family and will be well cared for.

He says the family is aware of the intense public interest in the case but is not prepared emotionally to speak about it.