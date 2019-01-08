NOAA Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 522 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019 ...SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTH CENTRAL OREGON... .A winter storm will bring widespread precipitation across the Pacific Northwest today and tonight. A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain can be expected over south central Washington and north central Oregon. Snow may be heavy at times. ORZ041-WAZ024-082130- /O.CON.KPDT.WW.Y.0002.190108T1500Z-190109T1700Z/ East Columbia River Gorge- Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington- Including the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, and White Salmon 522 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch expected. Most of the snow and ice accumulations will be west of The Dalles. * WHERE...In Washington and Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.