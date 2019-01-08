NOAA Winter Weather Advisory

January 8, 2019 News Local News Comments Off on NOAA Winter Weather Advisory 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
522 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTH CENTRAL OREGON...

.A winter storm will bring widespread precipitation across the
Pacific Northwest today and tonight. A mixture of snow, sleet and
freezing rain can be expected over south central Washington and
north central Oregon. Snow may be heavy at times.

ORZ041-WAZ024-082130-
/O.CON.KPDT.WW.Y.0002.190108T1500Z-190109T1700Z/
East Columbia River Gorge-
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington-
Including the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, and White Salmon
522 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
  of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
  an inch expected. Most of the snow and ice accumulations will
  be west of The Dalles.

* WHERE...In Washington and Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge
  of Washington.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.