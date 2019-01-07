Lawyer says Spacey accuser ‘leading by example’

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The civil attorney for the young man Kevin Spacey is accused of groping in a bar says his client is “leading by example.”

Lawyer Mitchell Garabedian (geh-ruh-BEE’-dee-un) said in a statement Monday ahead of Spacey’s arraignment that “by reporting the sexual assault, my client is a determined and encouraging voice for those victims not yet ready to report being sexually assaulted.”

Garabedian has represented hundreds of clergy sexual abuse victims.

Spacey, the Oscar-winning actor, is being arraigned on felony indecent assault and battery charges. He has said he plans to plead not guilty.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people alleging sexual assault.