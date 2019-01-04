AP-NORC Poll: Immigration among the top concerns in 2019

Nearly half of Americans identify immigration as a top issue for the government to work on this year.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted shortly before the partial government shutdown began finds both Republicans and Democrats are far more likely to include immigration in their list of top issues facing the country this year compared with a year ago.

Partisan divides on the best solutions remain deep. Republicans continue to be more likely to cite immigration as a top issue than Democrats, an indication of the GOP’s greater intensity on the issue. But it’s an increasingly important issue to members of both parties.