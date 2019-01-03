Pelosi pledges to ‘reach across the aisle’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH’-see) is hours away from taking back the gavel as House speaker when the new Congress convenes and Democrats assume control.

The California Democrat is expected to be elected House speaker Thursday afternoon.

In remarks prepared for her opening speech, Pelosi is giving a nod to the new era of divided government with a pledge to “reach across the aisle in this chamber and across the divisions in this great nation.”

Pelosi says the floor of the House must be “America’s Town Hall” and says in her prepared remarks it’s a place where people will see debates and where their voices will be heard and affect lawmakers’ decisions.

She says Democratic priorities include lowering health care costs, investing in green infrastructure and “restoring integrity” to government.