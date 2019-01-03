Naming names: A reckoning is underway in US Catholic Church

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A review by The Associated Press has found an unprecedented public reckoning is underway in the nation’s Roman Catholic Church since the release of a shocking grand jury report in Pennsylvania four months ago.

Nearly 50 dioceses and religious orders across the U.S. have publicly named more than 1,000 predator priests, and 55 more dioceses say they plan to release names in the next few months.

The AP also found nearly 20 local, state or federal investigations, criminal or civil, have begun since the report and could lead to more names as well as fines or court-ordered safety measures against the church.

Victims’ advocates say more people are coming forward, too.