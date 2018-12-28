Turkey says YPG can’t ask Syria to take Manbij

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, has no authority to make statements on behalf of the region’s people or “invite other elements” into the region.

The statement Friday apparently was referring to the YPG’s appeal to the Syrian government to seize control of the northern town of Manbij to avert an attack by Turkey.

In an official statement Friday, Turkey’s Ministry of Defense said it was closely monitoring the situation in Manbij.

Turkey considers the YPG a terror organization and has been threatening an offensive to oust them from northeastern Syria. The ministry also “warned” all parties to refrain from “provocative acts and discourses” that could create more instability.