Kurd pol: France should strengthen role in Syria

BERLIN (AP) — A senior Kurdish politician has called on France to play a stronger role in Syria following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

Ilham Ahmed also says France as a NATO member has a moral obligation to prevent Turkey from attacking Kurds.

Ahmed was in Paris on Friday as part of a delegation for talks on the planned U.S. military withdrawal from Syria as well as Turkey’s threats to launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Ahmed said the Kurds may have to withdraw from the front lines with the Islamic State group in eastern Syria to deploy along the Turkish border following Turkish threats.

President Donald Trump’s abrupt call on U.S. troops to leave Syria has left America’s only allies in the country in the lurch