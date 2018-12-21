Delays, cancelations still expected at Gatwick

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport says the travelers should expect “knock-on delays and cancellations to flights” despite the reopening of the runway following about 36 hours of chaos caused by drones flying near the airfield.

The airport has said in a new statement “If you are due to travel from Gatwick today, we strongly recommend that you check the status of your flight with your airline before departing for the airport.

The prospect of a deadly collision between what police described as industrial-grade drones and an airliner led authorities to stop all flights in and out of Gatwick, Britain’s second-busiest airport by passenger numbers, on Thursday. The drones were first spotted Wednesday evening.